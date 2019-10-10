Wallace "Hack" Dean, 75, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, quietly in his home in Lancaster, Va.

Hack was born April 6, 1944, in Washington, to the late Walter and Catherine Dean. He was an only child.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life of 53 years, Lore Dean, whom he married in 1966. He is also survived by his daughter, Jodi Mills and her husband, Chuck, and his three grandchildren, Charlie Mills, Jordan Mills and Emily Mills.

Hack enjoyed traveling and visiting with his two brothers-in-law and their wives, his two nieces, five nephews and their beautiful families. This connection to his family gave him such joy.

After graduating from Chartiers-Houston Junior/Senior High School in Houston, Hack joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a reservist. Hack dabbled in many career interests before he was recruited by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue in Fairfax, Va., as a professional firefighter/EMT. Hack and Lore retired to the northern neck of Virginia, where they built their dream home on the water.

Hack involved himself with the water life and serving at Bethel United Methodist Church. He loved to sing in the choir, was a leader with the Methodist Men and acted as the lay leader for the last 17 years. He loved to cook for his family, friends and his church. It was through his love of Christ and his career in firefighting that Hack became the chaplain with the Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Bethel United Methodist Church so out-of-town family and friends may attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 118, Lively, VA 22507, or the Upper Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 205, Lively, VA 22507, in honor of Wallace "Hack" Dean.

He will be sadly missed and remembered fondly by those who knew him.