Wallace Monroe Fraley, 77, of Houston and Washington, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Transitions Health Care.

He was born September 9, 1942, in Hatfield, Ky., on Big Creek, a son of the late John B. and Mary Lou Alta McGinnis Fraley.

Wallace worked in merchandise sales and restaurant management.

He was a big fan of country music, especially Johnny Cash.

Wallace will be missed by his family and his many friends; he was good with his Lord Jesus.

Surviving are his children, Barrie Fraley, Tony Fraley, Jamie Pierce, Robin Finkel, Jennifer Fraley and Taylor Fraley; several grandchildren; brothers Raymond Fraley, Doug Fraley; sisters LaVerne McNatt and Ina Boyle; close friends Rick Harps, Walter Laughlin, M. J. Steffen; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Merrill Fraley; sisters Sara Veva Riggle, Elsie Ozarowsky, Manda Sue Maloy; and three siblings who died in infancy, Ray, Roy and Bertha Carol Fraley.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Chartiers-Houston Library, 730 W. Grant Street, Houston, PA 15342, or Citizens Library, 55 S. College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

