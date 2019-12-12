8/14/1926 - 11/30/2019

Wallace Stevens Crane, a beloved father, grandfather and husband slipped the bonds of this world on November 30, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass.

Wally was born in Manchester, N.H., where he spent his boyhood, working during the summers on his grandparents' farm in Franklin. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943. After the war, he attended the University of New Hampshire, where he met his wife of nearly 59 years, Audrey Parker. He spent 40 years working as an accountant for Ralston Purina.

He will be deeply missed by his children Susan Ryaby of Pittsburgh, Steven Crane of Riverton, Wyo. and Sarah Crane of Boston, Mass., in addition to eight beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, and his siblings, Ruth Journay and Harold Crane. He was a friend and kind master to many dogs throughout his life.

Donations in his name to Angell Memorial Hospital or the animal sanctuary of your choosing are appreciated. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

