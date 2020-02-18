Walter "John" Bendick Sr. of Burgettstown, son of Walter "Red" Bendick and Virginia Bendick Maslyk, peacefully passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born November 18, 1941, in Washington. He graduated from Union High School in 1959 and attended meat cutting school in Toledo, Ohio. He was a sales rep for Charlie Brothers Inc. prior to his ownership of the Super Dollar, Dandy Dollar and Butcher Block and retired from Petrucci's IGA Market in Burgettstown.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and in his younger days, he was a talented water skier. In the '80s he owned several race horses and enjoyed taking family and friends to the Meadows to watch them race. He enjoyed going to the family "camp" in Tionesta where he enjoyed one last weekend visit with his family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife Rita, who passed away in 2009.

Surviving are his sons, John Jr. (Donna) of Paris and Tim of Burgettstown; a daughter, Kelly (Shawn) Morton of Cecil; a sister, Lois (Rich) Maltony of Slovan; and grandchildren, Timothy, Charlie, Chris, Katie, Nicolette and Hannah.

There will be no viewing and all services will be private. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049, youngfhinc.com