Walter D. Pryor, 84, of Washington, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.He was born July 8, 1935, in Washington, a son of the late Guy Pryor and Edith Parker Pryor.Walter was the owner for more than 40 years of Pryor's Garage and was the president of D&W Bus Company for more than 45 years.He attended Lighthouse Community Church.Walter loved flying, had his private pilot's license, owned his own plane, and was a member of the Washington County Flyers Club. He was a life member of South Franklin Township Fire Department and participated in the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.On October 18, 1997, he married Margaret "Peggy" Ward, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Dale K. Pryor of Washington; a stepson, Troy (Susan) Ward of Avella; three stepdaughters, Dawn (Brian) Ward Malik of Washington, Brenda K. (Jack) Kress of Washington, Peggy Lynn (Michael) Drazich of Avella; a brother, Wayne (Eilovel) Pryor of Garden City, Mich.; 12 grandchildren, Isabella Malik, Brian Malik Jr., Ty, Dax and Kody Kress, Shawn Ward, Shelby Morgan, Michol White, Madison Drazich, Mackenna Hargis, Ryan Pryor, Melissa Grusofski; a great-grandchild, Michael Pryor; several nieces and nephews.Deceased are three brothers, Melvin, Kenneth and Wendell Pryor; and former wife Anna Pryor.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.A gathering of friends and family will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 in South Franklin Social Hall.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.