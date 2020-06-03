Walter D. Pryor
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter D. Pryor, 84, of Washington, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.He was born July 8, 1935, in Washington, a son of the late Guy Pryor and Edith Parker Pryor.Walter was the owner for more than 40 years of Pryor's Garage and was the president of D&W Bus Company for more than 45 years.He attended Lighthouse Community Church.Walter loved flying, had his private pilot's license, owned his own plane, and was a member of the Washington County Flyers Club. He was a life member of South Franklin Township Fire Department and participated in the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association.On October 18, 1997, he married Margaret "Peggy" Ward, who survives.Also surviving are a son, Dale K. Pryor of Washington; a stepson, Troy (Susan) Ward of Avella; three stepdaughters, Dawn (Brian) Ward Malik of Washington, Brenda K. (Jack) Kress of Washington, Peggy Lynn (Michael) Drazich of Avella; a brother, Wayne (Eilovel) Pryor of Garden City, Mich.; 12 grandchildren, Isabella Malik, Brian Malik Jr., Ty, Dax and Kody Kress, Shawn Ward, Shelby Morgan, Michol White, Madison Drazich, Mackenna Hargis, Ryan Pryor, Melissa Grusofski; a great-grandchild, Michael Pryor; several nieces and nephews.Deceased are three brothers, Melvin, Kenneth and Wendell Pryor; and former wife Anna Pryor.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.A gathering of friends and family will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 in South Franklin Social Hall.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Gathering
12:30 PM
South Franklin Social Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved