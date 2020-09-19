Walter E. Moore, 87, of Waynesburg, formerly of Spraggs, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in his home.

He was born June 28, 1933, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George W. and Jessie Maple Moore.

He was a 1951 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

On January 31, 1953, he married Shirley Ann Whitlatch Moore, who passed away January 25, 2012.

Walter resided most of his life in the Spraggs area, where he operated a dairy farm and raised beef cattle. He had also worked for Accurate Brass in Brave and as a foreman for PennDOT.

He had attended the Spraggs United Methodist Church.

He was active in the Greene County Democratic Party, serving as a committee member in East Wayne Township for 54 years. Walter was also a longtime supporter of the Greene County 4-H Market Lamb and Market Steer Clubs.

Surviving are a son, Jerry G. Moore (Debra Cooley-Moore) of Palm Coast, Florida; a granddaughter, Laura Michelle McElhannon (Charles) of Cary, N.C.; and a great-grandson, Liam Charles McElhannon. Also surviving are four siblings, Margaret M. Long of Lexington, Ky., Lloyd G. Moore Sr., of Conway S.C., Evelyn McGlumphy of Sheffield Lake, Ohio and Lafayette E. Moore of New Castle, Del.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, with Rev. David S. Lake officiating followed by entombment in Greene County Memorial Park.

