Walter Earl Linton, 92, of Washington, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Transitions Health Care.

He was born November 22, 1926, in Lake, Ohio, a son of Leroy Louis Linton and Leona Irene Hewitt Linton.

A World War II veteran of the Army, Mr. Linton worked for many years as a coal miner.

He was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Alpine Club, and enjoyed bowling.

On October 2, 1948, he married Leona Frances Johnson, who died July 25, 2010.

Surviving are a son, Stephen (Cathy) Linton of Washington; a daughter, Sandra (Terry) Wise of North Carolina; two brothers, William (Dorothy) Linton and Robert (Joanne) Linton, both of Washington; two grandchildren, Courtney and William Wise; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Arthur; and two sisters, Edna and Anna.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, July 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge to Home, P.O. Box 985, McMurray, PA 15317.

