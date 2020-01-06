Walter Edward "Ed" Hunter of Washington – formerly of Arlington, Va., died peacefully December 22, 2019. Born in Canonsburg, June 14, 1940, he was the son of the late Walter E. Hunter and Anna Mary Miller Hunter.

Ed graduated from Washington High School in 1958 and attended Penn Commercial College for two years. He then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., then transferred to U.S. Army Chaplain School at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, N.Y., and finally on to the Pentagon in Arlington. In 1963, he became a civilian employee for the Department of Defense.

On November 18, 1961, Ed married Karen Lou Schutte of Washington.

Ed and Karen raised a son and a daughter in Arlington. In addition to his career of 38 years at the Defense Intelligence Agency, he spent endless hours and decades of his life coaching youth football in Arlington. He impacted literally thousands of young men in his role as Coach Hunter for the Black Knights and Bearcats football teams. It was his passion to work with these young people. He loved hearing from them all in later years and sharing memories of the countless plays and games, but mostly seeing what fine men they are today. When he wasn't on the field coaching, he was on the field working for Arlington Recreation Department as the unofficial mayor of Barcroft Park.

His pride and joy were his family especially his three grandsons and one granddaughter, and he will be missed greatly by all of them.

Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen Lou Hunter of Washington; son Edward Eric Hunter and his wife Lynn Terrell Hunter of Centreville, Va.; daughter Stacey Mechele Willis and husband Ronald Eugene Willis of Augusta, Ga.; and grandchildren Brendan Olin Nicholas Willis, Zachary Connor Willis, Katherine Elizabeth Hunter and John Edward Hunter.

Also surviving are his cousins, Tom Miller and his wife Linda, Dod Miller and his wife Eileen, Carol Anne Bentrem and her husband Bob, and the extended Miller family in Washington; sister-in-law Janet Hunter; and nieces Katrina and Kimberly Hunter of Arlington.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, William George Hunter.

A private service is planned for immediate family only.

Memorials may be made to Arlington Little League, P.O. Box 3755, Arlington, VA 22203.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.