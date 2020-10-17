1/
Walter Gacek
1935 - 2020
Walter "Vudge" Gacek, 85, of Greensboro, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Born June 29, 1935, in Mapletown, he was a son of the late Albert and Anna Prych Gacek.

A 1954 graduate of Mapletown High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Army. "Vudge" was a coal miner, retiring in 1997 from Consol's Humphrey Mine, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 1058, and the American Legion Post 499 in Point Marion.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Marie Rodino Gacek, whom he married February 3, 1965; two sons, Joseph Gacek and wife Patty of Bobtown, and Paul Gacek of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Nicole Gacek and companion Jerry Fisher, and Matthew Joseph Gacek; two great-grandchildren, Tenley and Jaxton Fisher; one sister, Rose Cox of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a brother-in-law, Pete Rodino of Camano Island, Wash.

Deceased are brothers John and Stanley Gacek, Michael, Joseph and Frank Balsega; and sisters Mary Skoda, Catherine Pecjak and Julia Perkosky.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. A blessing service will be held for his family, and interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Jefferson. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at Gacek Family, c/o Herod Funeral Home, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.

Condolences may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2020.
