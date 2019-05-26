Walter James Waugh, 78, of Finleyville, Nottingham Township, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 23, 1940, in New Eagle, a son of the late Walter Devore Waugh and Edith Sibert Waugh.

Mr. Waugh was retired as a winder from Pennsylvania Transformer in Canonsburg.

He was a loving and caring man who enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Charlee Donaldson Waugh; a son, Donald (Danelle) Waugh of Chartiers Township; a stepson, Casey Vail of Eighty Four; two stepdaughters, Kelly Novotny of Bentleyville and Shannon Higgins of Canonsburg; a brother, David (Kris) Waugh of Utah; a sister, Karen (Cel) Tamasi of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is his son, Walter Scott Waugh, who died in August 2018.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.