Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter John Shankovich.

Walter John Shankovich, 96, of Washington, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born on December 13, 1922, in Washington, a son of the late Anthony and Sophie Shankovich.

A member of the Bible Chapel, he had formerly attended the Polish National Catholic Church.

Mr. Shankovich had worked for 25 years as a foreman for Hazel Atlas.

Walter had a green thumb, and he enjoyed his garden, where he grew the most beautiful flowers. He also enjoyed boating, and was known for his quick wit and excellent sense of humor. There was always laughter when he was around.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Mr. Shankovich was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

On September 6, 1949, he married Loretta Wiszczor, who died on March 19, 1980.

Surviving are a son, Walter Shankovich, Jr., of Washington; a daughter, Julie A. (Chuck) Liberatore, of Washington; a brother, Robert Shankovich, of Lower Burrell; a sister, Florence Raymond, of Peters Township; four grandchildren, Johnathan Shankovich, Ashley (Scott) Pryor, Kayla Alderson and Seth Alderson; and a son-in-law, Thomas Alderson.

Deceased are a daughter, Elaine Alderson; two brothers, Benjamin and Stanley Shankovich; and four sisters, Estella Manes, Mary Rometo, Josephine Olshack and Helen Maul.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA, where services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, February 21.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.