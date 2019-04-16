Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter John Tabory.

Walter John Tabory, 96, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Cambridge Hillside Personal Care Home, North Charleroi.

Born February 18, 1923, in Monongahela, he was the son of Stephen and Antonia Massura Tabory.

After his graduation in 1941 from Monongahela High School, Walt attended Douglas Business College where he earned a degree in accounting. He served in the U.S. Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer during World War II from 1942-46 aboard the USS Adopt AM 137 sonar mine sweeper. After returning home, he worked for the next 46 years at the former Combustion Engineering, from where he retired in 1987 as production coordinator.

A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (former St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela, Walt was involved in many ways. He had served on Parish Council and had belonged to Knights of Columbus Council 2600 and Holy Name Society, where he was named 2008 Man of the Year. For over 10 years, he organized the Friday Eucharistic Adoration Program and was the 2008 recipient of the St. Padre Pio Award. He was a board member and past treasurer of the Foundation of Jesus the Divine Mercy and was also a recipient of the Pittsburgh Diocese Manifesting the Kingdom Award in 2013.

An avid golfer, he was one of the founding members of the Combustion Golf League in 1947. Walt was also a life member of Monongahela Slovak Club and Monongahela VFW 1409. But most of all, Walt was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching golf and following his favorite football team "The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame"...Go Irish!

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Walter J. and Linda Tabory of Kansas and Michael A. and Connie Tabory of Fallowfield Township; three grandsons, Michael Tabory of Kansas, Sam Tabory of Chicago and Joshua Tabory of Monongahela; three sisters, Marge and Ann Tabory of Monongahela and Irene Levdansky of Elizabeth; several nieces and nephews; his close church friends; and his granddogs Gypsy, Sid, Bella and Marly.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Mary Laverne Toth Tabory, who died May 20, 2004; a grandson, Andrew Tabory; a brother, Joseph Tabory; and two sisters, Helen Baron and Viola Sikora.

Friends will be received at Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at which time blessing prayers will begin followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Damien of Molokai Parish at noon with Father Kevin Dominik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township, with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.