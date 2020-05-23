Walter Johnson, 90, of Waynesburg, died at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his home.He was born Friday, September 20, 1929, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Harvey Johnson and Kathryn Elizabeth Rager Johnson.Walter was a loving husband and father, as well as an avid outdoorsman. He was a coal miner for 47 years, retiring from the Gateway Mine in Greene County.Lula Mae Johnson, his wife of 68 years, died February 1st of this year.Surviving are three daughters, Velda I. Knisley, Nadine Lemley and Sandra Lee Harmon, all of Waynesburg; a son, Walter B. (Elizabeth) Johnson of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Deceased are a daughter, R. Kay Lewis; a son, Michael Johnson; a granddaughter; and a sister.At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements.Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.