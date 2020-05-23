Walter Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Johnson, 90, of Waynesburg, died at 5:12 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in his home.He was born Friday, September 20, 1929, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Harvey Johnson and Kathryn Elizabeth Rager Johnson.Walter was a loving husband and father, as well as an avid outdoorsman. He was a coal miner for 47 years, retiring from the Gateway Mine in Greene County.Lula Mae Johnson, his wife of 68 years, died February 1st of this year.Surviving are three daughters, Velda I. Knisley, Nadine Lemley and Sandra Lee Harmon, all of Waynesburg; a son, Walter B. (Elizabeth) Johnson of Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Deceased are a daughter, R. Kay Lewis; a son, Michael Johnson; a granddaughter; and a sister.At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements.Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
(724) 627-7505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved