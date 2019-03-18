Walter L. Anderson, 90, of Charleroi, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born September 21, 1928, in Donora, he was a son of the late Julius and Evelyn Anderson. In addition, he is predeceased by his wife, Emma Jane; son, Danny; brother James; and sister, Nevada Birder.

Walter, or Fuzzy as he was know, graduated from Donora High School in 1947. After graduation he began his career at Charleroi-Monessen Hospital. He left for other jobs including a brief stint at Corning Glass and Donora Steel Mill. He served with the U.S. Army for 16 months, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He returned to the hospital in 1954 to begin a continuous service that spanned 56 years. He retired July 20, 2010 at 82. He received a citation from the state House of Representatives applauding his exemplary record. He left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Fuzzy was a standout pitcher for the Keystone Athletic Association and Monessen CIO teams in the Mon Valley League. His passion for baseball led him to coaching Little League and Pony League for his son Danny and grandson Mark. He continued to be a sports fan attending sporting events and was a big fan of the Charleroi girls basketball team.

An unlikely hobby for Fuzzy became his love for flowers. His late wife was a big gardener and their Fallowfield Twp. home was surrounded with beautiful blooms. After his wife died, his neighbor Ed Metz brought him some Zinnia seeds and helped him plant them. In the fall, he would collect the seeds and replant. When he moved from his home to Char House, his love for Zinnias continued. He planted a long stretch of his beloved seeds along the sidewalk for all to enjoy. He could often be seen tending to his patch of beautiful flowers. Walter is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Mark) Tomazin, of Daisytown; grandson, Mark Shaffer, of Belle Vernon; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Dodds of Kitanning and Patty Thorne, of Charleroi.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 in the CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME, 819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, in the funeral home, followed by interment in Monongahela Cemetery.