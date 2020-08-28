1/
Walter L. Dolegowski
Walter L. Dolegowski, beloved son, brother, and uncle, went too soon, to heaven on August 18, 2020. Walt was an Upper St Clair alum, a musician, was a crew member for numerous movies filmed locally, a consummate story teller and nature lover. He loved to camp and fish. He had a true gift for working with wild animals, especially feral cats, and no stray was out of his loving touch. Walt embodied the true spirit of love and forgiveness and is sorely missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue in Washington. A private service will be held Friday, August 28 with a memorial service to be announced.

For details, please call or text 412-295-1326.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 28, 2020.
