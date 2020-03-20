On Friday, March 13, 2020, Walter L. Kadash Jr., son of late Larry and Elizabeth Betta Kadash, passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Walter served in the United States Air Force, as a State Trooper, worked in the coal mine and most importantly was a father. His generosity and humor touched many.

Walter is survived by his sister, Dayna Kadash; his son, Jason Kadash (wife Jennifer), his daughter, Amanda Kadash; nephews and nieces; grandchildren include Dimiah Che Kadash, Xander Law Kadash, Maxamus Judah Kadash and Liam Kadash. Walter "Hammer" Kadash also had the love of his friends with special mention to Billy and Denny Watkins, Greg Spridik , Paul Maczuzak along with Ren Bumpass and Brooks Harrington. As family, we ask you to remember the joys of Larry Jr., Knuckle, Hammer, Dad..... spread them with vivid memories of the laughter he brought to all of us.

Funeral services were private. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements were entrusted to Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes, Inc. Bentleyville.