Walter Poole, 89, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Washington, died December 31, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Decatur, Ga.

He was born February 4, 1930, in Daisytown, a son of the late Edward and Mary Mack.

Mr. Poole worked at the U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson Works, Braddock.

In his free time, he enjoyed cleaning and detailing his cars.

Mr. Poole served in the U.S. Army.

On December 4, 1950, in Washington, he married Ena Morrell, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters, Belinda (Michael) Jones, of Campbell, Ohio and Denise Mull, of Washington; four grandchildren, Aaron Poole, Arthur Mull, Myron Poole Jr., and Tiffany Poole; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, Myron Poole Sr.

Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 8, the time of service, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.