1/1
Walter R. Gus Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter R. Gus Jr., 74, of Monongahela, formerly of South Park and Pittsburgh's South Side, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born December 14, 1945, he was a son Ella May and Walter R. Gus Sr.

He is survived by sons Brian Gus, Michael Gus, Alex Gus; stepfather of David (Amy) Grochowski and Keith Grochowski; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Cassandra, Michael, Sarah, Josiah, Nathanial and Timothy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter Anna Isabella; and siblings.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was involved in various charity organizations. He was a proud member of The International Brothers Painters and Allied Trades and was a member of District Council 57, where he retired. He was a member of the Collier Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting historic parks and landmarks.

Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved