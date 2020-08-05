Walter R. Gus Jr., 74, of Monongahela, formerly of South Park and Pittsburgh's South Side, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, July 31, 2020.

Born December 14, 1945, he was a son Ella May and Walter R. Gus Sr.

He is survived by sons Brian Gus, Michael Gus, Alex Gus; stepfather of David (Amy) Grochowski and Keith Grochowski; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Cassandra, Michael, Sarah, Josiah, Nathanial and Timothy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter Anna Isabella; and siblings.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was involved in various charity organizations. He was a proud member of The International Brothers Painters and Allied Trades and was a member of District Council 57, where he retired. He was a member of the Collier Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting historic parks and landmarks.

Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors.

