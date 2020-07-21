Walter Weir Murray, 91, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Victoria Manor.

Walter was born July 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Walter M. and Vera Weir Murray.

Mr. Murray was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Surviving are his children, Laura (Wendell) Burmaster and Timothy (Colleen) Murray, all of North Fayette Township, grandchildren, Nicholas and Lucas Burmaster and Emily and Dylan Murray; and sister, Evelyn Mc'Kelvey.

Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Murray; and siblings, Betty Rinehart, Robert Murray, Shirley Murray, Georgia Masters.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc. and Crematory, 305 Main Street, Imperial, 724-695-2800. A service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be held in Longview Cemetery, Ky., on Saturday, July 25.

