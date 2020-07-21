1/
Walter Weir Murray
1929 - 2020
Walter Weir Murray, 91, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, in Victoria Manor.

Walter was born July 8, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Walter M. and Vera Weir Murray.

Mr. Murray was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Surviving are his children, Laura (Wendell) Burmaster and Timothy (Colleen) Murray, all of North Fayette Township, grandchildren, Nicholas and Lucas Burmaster and Emily and Dylan Murray; and sister, Evelyn Mc'Kelvey.

Walter is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Murray; and siblings, Betty Rinehart, Robert Murray, Shirley Murray, Georgia Masters.

Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc. and Crematory, 305 Main Street, Imperial, 724-695-2800. A service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will be held in Longview Cemetery, Ky., on Saturday, July 25.

Please sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
JUL
22
Service
08:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
JUL
25
Interment
Longview Cemetery
July 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Smith
