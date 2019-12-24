Wanda Marie Deems, 95, of Washington County, died December 19, 2019, in Mon Valley Care Center.

She was born March 27, 1924, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William George Moredock and Della Webb Moredock.

Wanda was a homemaker. She was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Clover Hill. She was an avid golfer in her early years. She also bowled, enjoyed sports including the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers and stayed up late watching games.

She was the wife of the late Milton Eugene Deems.

She is survived by a son, Richard Deems of Ford City.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a son, Gerald Deems; daughter-in-law, Dari Deems; sister, Jean Stilwell; and brother, William Moredock.

At the family's request, all services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Avenue, Ford City, PA 16226.