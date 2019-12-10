Wanda Polly Martinsky, 96, of Houston, passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born February 28, 1923, in Meadow Lands, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Siftek Rasefske.

Wanda was fondly known to her family and friends as "Bear" and lived most of her life in Houston. Prior to her retirement, she had been a packer at the former RCA plant in Meadow Lands. Wanda also enjoyed traveling and lunching with the "Jolly Girls" of RCA. She was also employed with the First Christian Church in Washington for several years.

Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael John Polly, who passed away in 1948, and her second husband, Andrew J. Martinsky, who passed away in 1983.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, James A. (Patricia) Polly of Houston and Michael James (Laura) Polly of South Carolina. Also surviving is her stepson, David A. Martinsky of Houston. She will be deeply missed by her nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a blessing service, Thursday December 12, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Wanda's family kindly suggests donations to the ASPCA or DEBRA, 75 Broad Street, Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.

