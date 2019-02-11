Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waneta Evelyn Roberts Tustin.

Private services were held for Waneta Evelyn Roberts Tustin, 97, of Finleyville, who died Friday, February 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 24, 1921, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of George and Mary Elizabeth Thomas Roberts.

She is survived by three daughters, Martha and husband Ron Halechko, Beverly Kitts and Cindy Lou Newbon, all of Finleyville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Glen Tustin, and her daughter, Shelby Jean Tustin Terkay.

Interment was held in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Monongahela.

The Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, was in charge of arrangements.

