Warner D. "Dwayne" Bastian, 61, of Brownsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Mon Valley Hospital.

He was born October 29, 1958, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Warner H. Bastian and Margaret Jane Worrell of Washington, who survives.

Mr. Bastian was a graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School and was employed as a machinist with Ritter Industries, Eighty Four, and Allison Custom Fabrication of Allison.

Dwayne enjoyed music, collecting vinyl albums, antiques, flea markets and hunting mushrooms and ginseng.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his companion, Jodie Fuge of Brownsville; two sons, Neil W. Bastian (Candi) of Gilbert, S.C., and Brenton S. Bastian of Clarksville; a sister, Kena Lee Bastian of Claysville; a brother, Mark A. Bastian of DeRidder, La.; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Lorna Cribbs, who died January 3, 2020.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be private.

