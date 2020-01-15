Warren K. Jolliffe, 66, of Wayne Township, Greene County, formerly of Waynesburg, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born July 27, 1953, a son of the late Charles E. Jolliffe and Edwina Jean Stewart Volchko.

Mr. Jolliffe was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1981. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a custodian for Waynesburg University.

He was a member of Moose Lodge 461 in Waynesburg, and he loved to fish and make people laugh, especially kids.

Surviving are two brothers, Marvin Jolliffe and wife Janet of Crucible and Charles T. "Tom" Jolliffe of Carmichaels, and a sister, Deborah Jolliffe of Hickory. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, William Jolliffe, and a sister, Loretta Pecjak.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

