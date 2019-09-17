Warren Lee Mazzocco was called home Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a courageous 19-year battle with prostate cancer and its progression.

He was born May 27, 1942, in Ingram, to Olympia Piazza and Dominic Mazzocco.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Susan "Linda" Mazzocco, with whom he shared a beautiful 42 years of marriage; his stepfather, Thomas Elias of Weirton, W.Va., previously of McDonald; his sister, Gloria Mazzocco McElhaney, and his brother-in-law, Harold "Mack," of Cary, N.C.; his brother-in-law Bruce Powelson and Patti; sister-in-law Pamela Jones, all of Weirton; six nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and great-nephews; and the son he never had, Gary Williams.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Olympia Mazzocco Elias; his father, Dominic Mazzocco; brother-in-law Pete Jones; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and, of course, Zoe and Maggie.

He graduated from Fort Cherry High School in 1960 and Florence Utt Business School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he was nominated Airman of the Year.

Warren began his career with National/Weirton Steel in 1962 and retired with 33 years of service as manager of medical and employee benefits. During his career, he was appointed to the Workers' Compensation Advisory Board by then Gov. Caperton. He served as chairman of the West Virginia Self-Insurers Association. He worked on the employee stock ownership plan team, Weirton Management Club and Weirton Wellness Program.

He enjoyed family vacations on the Carolina beaches every year. But his real passion was collecting and selling classic cars and attending car shows and cruises. He also loved collecting automotive and advertising memorabilia with his best friend, Dave Rhoades. For over 40 years, they traveled to shows and swap-meets all over the east coast, and he proudly enjoyed his extensive collection. Many vendors they met over the years thought they were brothers, and, in reality, they were.

Warren was a kind, loving and generous man. He would help anyone who needed it. He will be sorely missed by anyone who knew him. He had a vast circle of friends and cherished every one of them. If you knew him, you loved him.

Excellent care and compassion was provided by his angel Dr. Mohammad Pervais Rahman, Dr. Mark Trombetta, Dr. Atul Shetty and his nurse Jake and the entire staff at Valley Hospice.

Friends will be received 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Greco-Hertnick Funeral Home, 3219 Main Street, Weirton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, in St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Weirton. Entombment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Weirton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 224 California Avenue, Weirton, WV 26062; Teramana Cancer Center, 3204 Johnson Road, Steubenville, OH 43952; or Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, OH 43943.

Share tributes and memories at www.greco-hertnick.com, 304-748-3219.