Warren R. Houseman, 88, of Maple View, Charleroi, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital. He was born August 29, 1931, to F. Warren and Mary Houseman.

He graduated from Charleroi High School Class of 1949. Having served during the Korean Conflict, Warren was a proud veteran of the U.S Army.

On April 14, 1953, he married Patricia Ann Banshak, who survives after 67 years of marriage.

He was a well-known carpenter in the area, who was employed by Henry Motycki and other contractors building homes.

During his retirement, he and his wife, Pat, enjoyed selling at area flea markets.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his by daughter, Linda (Ron) Johnson of Bentleyville; and son Warren "Butch" (Carol) Houseman of Irwin; four grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) Johnson, M.D, Karla (John) Johnson Kalichuk, Esq., Kevin (Jessica) Houseman, D.P.M., and Erin (Andrew) Herrman; and five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Henry and Olivia Johnson, Patrick and Parker Houseman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his favorite dog, a collie shepherd mix named Wolfie.

All services were private for immediate family only and private interment occurred at Belle Vernon Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.