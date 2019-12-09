Wayne B. Mitchell, 72, of Prosperity, died at 6:33 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in his home.

He was born Friday, February 28, 1947, in Cambridge, Ohio. He was a son of the late Walter R. Mitchell and Sarah Brooks Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell enjoyed building and racing cars. He also loved doing crossword puzzles. He worked as a plumber and pipe fitter for several years, retiring from MEC Construction.

Surviving are a daughter, Amy M. Holmes, and two sons, Wayne Brian Mitchell and Walter "Rob" Mitchell, all of Prosperity; six grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Tammi Mitchell; a granddaughter; and a sister, Marcia L. Lacy.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Burial will be private.

