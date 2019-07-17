Wayne Emerson McDonald, 91, of Washington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was born August 14, 1927, in Bentleyville, a son of the late Lee R. and Gladys Greenlee McDonald.

Mr. McDonald was a 1946 graduate of Bentleyville High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society. He furthered his education at Penn Commercial College, graduating in 1948 with a degree in accounting.

He worked for 18 years for Continental Can and Hazel Atlas No. 1 in Washington. In 1966, he went to work for Washington Steel as a cost accountant until his retirement in 1989.

Throughout his life, Mr. McDonald played, watched and loved baseball. He tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching twice. He watched the Pirates and Steelers on television all his life. His grandsons loved talking baseball with him.

He enjoyed gardening well into his later life, having learned from the best, his father. He loved playing dartball with First Lutheran Church dartball team. He was also a member of the Knights of Pythias for many years. He loved listening to country music and old hymns with his wife. He was a huge fan of Westerns on television.

He will especially be remembered and loved for being a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather.

On September 10, 1948, in the parsonage of First Lutheran Church, Washington, where he was a member his entire adult life, he married Mary Katherine Grove. Mrs. McDonald survives after 70 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two daughters, Joyce Eileen Streator of Washington and Nancy Ann (Arley) Larson of Maryville, Mo.; a son, David Wayne (Janice) McDonald of Canonsburg; six grandsons, Wyatt and Wayne Streator of Washington, Jude Hays of Pittsburgh, Lucas Larson of Merriam, Kan., Jason McDonald and Aaron McDonald of Canonsburg; three great-granddaughters, Alexandra Streator of Washington, Ivy Fox-Hays of Lincoln, Neb., and Gwena McDonald of Canonsburg; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Samantha Shriner and Dominic and Carlie Gallichio; two sisters, Jean Alsko of Bentleyville and Gayle (Andy) Segedi of Lincoln Park, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Irene Umbel and Carole Sue McDonald; two brothers-in-law, Victor Alsko and Robert Umbel; a son-in-law, David H. Streator; three nephews, William R. Umbel and Barrett and Bradly Segedi; a great-nephew, Jason M. Drake; and his father- and mother-in-law, Clyde William and Mary Savannah Grove.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, with the Rev. Robert Grewe officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.