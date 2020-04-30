Wayne George Wauthier

Obituary
Wayne George Wauthier, 69, of Washington, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Manor Care, McMurray.

He was born June 6, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ernest and Yolanda Smith Wauthier.

He enjoyed gathering with friends at AMI in Washington, a good cup of coffee and good music.

Surviving are his brother, Dale (Deb) Wauthier of Bridgeville; niece, Melissa (Joe) Trofino of Los Angeles, Calif.; two nephews, Scott Wauthier of Brighton, Mich. and David (Lisa) Wauthier of Bethel Park.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Washington Communities Human Services, 378 West Chestnut Street, Suite #205, Washington, PA 15301.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held and interment will be in the Melrose Cemetery, Bridgeville.

Arrangements entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 30, 2020
