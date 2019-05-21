Wayne Houston Nedley, 93, of Waynesburg, died at 2:18 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at home.

He was born November 7, 1925, in Washington, a son of the late Lloyd Nedley and Fern Smith Nedley.

Mr. Nedley was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church and was the former Pastor of Clover Hill United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II. He was a member of Centerville American Legion.

Mr. Nedley was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirate fan. He loved reading and doing crossword puzzles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. For 36 years he worked for J&L Steel at the Vesta 5 Coal Mine as the supervisor of purchasing.

His wife of 70 years, Margaret "Peg" Alma Cleaver Nedley, whom he married October 13, 1946 died February 16, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Williams and her fiance, Jason Stevens of Waynesburg, and Jayne Theakston of Donora; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are two sons, Jack Nedley and Jim Nedley, one grandson Michael Bailey Jr., two sisters, Eleanor Watson and Wilda Nedley; two brothers, Charles Nedley and Lloyd Nedley.

At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation. A public memorial service will be held at a time and place to be announced. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home,Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 are entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.