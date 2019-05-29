Wayne Houston Nedley (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Houston Nedley.
Service Information
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
197 N Maiden St
Waynesburg, PA
15370
(724)-627-7505
Obituary
Send Flowers

A memorial service for Wayne Houston Nedley, 93, of Waynesburg, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Centerville American Legion Post 705, 1101 Old National Pike, Fredericktown, PA 15333, with the Rev. Tom Lynn officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Centerville American Legion Post 705.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.