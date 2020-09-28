Wayne Nicholas Schiffauer, Viet Nam Veteran, beloved husband, father, grandfather & great- grandfather.

He was born March 3, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Nicholas "Ted" Schiffauer and Theresa Franz Schiffauer of Carrick.

Enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War and obtained a secret security clearance from the Pittsburgh Office of the OSI. He was trained as a munitions/bomb specialist in Texas and Colorado. His duty assignments included tours in Turkey and Viet Nam.

He married his wife Sandy Wingertsahn Schiffauer upon his return from Viet Nam in July 1970 and recently they celebrated their 50 year anniversary.

He separated from the Air Force in 1971 as a Sargent and began employment with the United States Postal Service. He retired from the Post Office in 2003 after 33 years of service, after serving as Manager, Customer Services in Pittsburgh. Prior to his United States Air Force service, he worked for US Steel, Homestead Works.

Mr. Schiffauer was a member Immaculate Conception Church, American Legion Post 175 in Washington Pa and a member of the honor guard. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6668 and Washington Sportsman Association.

He enjoyed Steeler football, Penguin hockey, Pirate baseball and golf. His fondest memories were holidays and weekly family dinner with his wife, children, son-in-law and grandchildren at their home and weekends at his lake home with the entire family. "My best times were all the years I spent with Sandy, my beautiful bride, the birth of my daughters, grandchildren and most recently a great granddaughter. I was so blessed to spend my life with these special and wonderful people."

"It was my very special honor serving on the American Legion honor guard. I felt it was my duty to pay final tribute to my fellow fallen veterans. When you considered all that these veterans sacrificed, the least I could do was give them and their families a few hours of my time."

Surviving Mr. Schiffauer are his wife, Sandy Wingertsahn Schiffauer; daughter, Dawne Schiffauer Ronald, Nicole, "Nikki" Schiffauer Hurd and David Hurd. Grandchildren, Corey and Meggy (Beverly) Ronald, Amber Ronald McDaniel and Taylor McDaniel with great granddaughter, Avery; Jacob and Jayna Puskarich Ronald, Joseph Ronald, Alexander Ronald, Jeremy Hurd and Kaleigh Hurd. He was also the grandfather of deceased granddaughter, Emily Grace Hurd.

Arrangements by BEINHAUER, friends received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p,m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 119 W Chestnut St, Washington. Interment at the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel2Towers (tunnel2towers.org) would be appreciated.