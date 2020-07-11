Wayne R. Lewis, 83, passed away in his home in Elyria, Ohio, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Cherryvale, Kan., to parents Harry and Mary Rodriguez Lewis, the family moved to Webster within six months of his birth.

Wayne graduated from the former Rostraver High School and attended Tri State College in Angola, Ind. He married Carol Maurer Lewis and moved to Fellsburg.

Wayne was employed by U.S. Steel, Clairton; Combustion Engineering, Monongahela; International Paper, New Stanton; First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg; and Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, Rostraver Township. Upon retirement they moved to Perryopolis. They were married for 62 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Richard (Lynn) Lewis of Elyria and Mark (Kathy) Lewis of Maumee, Ohio; three grandchildren, Hannah (Brandon) Smith of Cleveland, Ohio, Johnathon (Caitlin) of Elyria and Josiah of Maumee, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Bill (Carol Jean) Maurer of Rostraver Township.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Donald T. Glunt, church pastor, officiating.

Arrangements were made by Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, Elyria.