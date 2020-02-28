Wayne R. Myers, 83, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born September 19, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Ernest and Ethel Cunningham Myers.

Mr. Myers had worked 25 years for Dynamet Corp., retiring in 1998.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands, where he had served as an usher.

Wayne served six years with the National Guard and was a former member of the Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Mr. Myers was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting.

He also like to spend time with his family and his McDonald's friends.

On May 5, 1956, he married Rose "Billie" Doyle, his wife of 63 years, who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Wayne E. Myers (Nita) of Houston; a daughter, Tammy Talpas (Darrell) of Fremont, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Darrell Talpas (Amber), Theresa Scott (Charlie), Melissa Griffin (Daniel), Heather Camden, Jason Myers, Wayne P. Myers (Ashley) and Brigitte Yevins (Brady); 16 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Ernest D. Myers; and three brothers, Harry, Jason and Merle Myers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands. Interment will follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

