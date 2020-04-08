Wendy Lee Druga Shiflet, 67, of Charleroi, previously of Southview, passed away in her home surrounded by her immediate family Saturday, April 4, 2020, after her battle with cancer.

She was born August 1, 1952, to Andrew and Dorothy Druga. She married her lifelong love September 20, 1975, and welcomed her two children in the early 1980s.

From the moment we enter this world until the moment we leave it, our time is filled with the journey called life. A journey that Wendy never took for granted and made sure she filled with laughter, love, friendship and worship.

Wendy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her family and steadfast child of her Lord. She was always more than happy to share photos and stories of her children and grandchild with friends. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her friends and family including her church family.

For many years Wendy worked as a teacher's aide with the Intermediate Unit helping youth navigate the challenges of primary school. Wendy will be remembered for her kindness, her willingness to help her friends and family, her dedication to her church family, her pleasant and fun demeanor and her undying commitment to motherhood and her Lord. Wendy was always happy to open her house and her kitchen to her friends and her children's friends. She leaves many behind with happy memories of time spent in her presence.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Shiflet Sr.; daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Lindsey, Brian and Lena Zarecky; son and fianc, Dennis Shiflet Jr. and Valerie Higinbotham; mother, Dorothy Druga; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Feathers; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew Druga and Shari McCullough; nephew and wife, Mike and Megan Feathers; brother-in-law and wife, Tom and Ann Shiflet; niece, Teresa Gamble; loving friends, Don and Rose Keefer; and aunts, Ann DeBlander and Louise Sell. She is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Druga.

Wendy's celebration of life will take place on the anniversary of her passing, April 2021, at Speers United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to the Speers United Methodist Church, 810 Jane Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022.