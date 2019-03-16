Wesley Leasure Crawford, age 1 month 4 days, of Wind Ridge, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ohio Valley Medical Center, Wheeling, W.Va., with his Mom and Dad by his side.

Born February 11, 2019 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., he was the son of William Leasure Crawford, II and Janice Ash Crawford, of Wind Ridge.

Wesley was the sweetest baby that loved to cuddle and was very loved by everyone. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ruby Memorial Hospital and Ohio Valley Medical Center for all the love and support during this difficult time. They would also like to thank their friends for all their support.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Lane Avery Crawford, at home; grandparents, Mark (Michelle) Ash, of Meadowlands, and Barbara Crawford, of Waynesburg; great-grandparents, Howard Davis of Butler, and Joann Schiegg, of Washington; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, William Leasure Crawford and Mary Margaret Crawford.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. One hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at the funeral home. A funeral procession will follow to Windy Gap Church, Aleppo, PA 15310, where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Tom Singo, officiating. Burial to follow at Windy Gap Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate a newborn/premie onesie in Wesley's memory. Onesie donations can be brought to the funeral home and will be donated to West Virginia University Children's Hospital NICU.

Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.