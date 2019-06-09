Murrells Inlet

Wesley Merritt Voorhis, 95, died Friday, June 7, 2019.

He was born in Oradell, N.J. to the late Harry and Helen Voorhis. Wes was a member of American Legion Honor Guard as a flag carrier. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, serving during D-Day, 80th Division 318 Infantry and was a recipient of two Purple Hearts, Oak Leaf Cluster and Bronze Star. He was also a member of Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church, Past Commander of Veterans of Foreign War in Wycoff, N.J., Elks Club, Moose Lodge, Veterns of Foreign War and American Legion. He served on the board of Seven Lakes Community, the board of Venice Little Theatre in Venice, Fla., and a past member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he was a Pilot Observer with his own plane. He was also a Past President of Kiwanis Club in N.J. and an attendee of the October 2012 Honor Flight of Myrtle Beach. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean C. Voorhis; second wife, Dorrie Houston Voorhis; a sister, Grace Voorhis; and a son, Donald W. Voorhis.

Survivors include his wife of Murrells Inlet, Clara Barlow Voorhis; two stepdaughters, Gail Hughes of Tenn. and Bonnie Wilder of Va.; two stepsons, Robert Hendrixson of Fla. and Stephen Lee Barlow of Washington, Pa.; and seven grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.