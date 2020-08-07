Wesley Young Lammay, of Virginia Beach, Va., went home to be with his Lord Monday, August 3, 2020.

He was born September 13, 1938, in Charleroi, a son of the late Alfred J. Lammay Sr. and Melissa Lammay.

Wesley was a 1956 graduate of Charleroi Area High School and then went on initially work for Pittsburgh Steel in the accounting department.

He married Marilyn Matuck Lammay January 17, 1960. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Wesley was called to Christian youth ministry with Youth for Christ/Campus Life in Washington, working with D. Carey "Murf" Polan as they together led a successful ministry throughout Washington County. Wesley had a particularly strong connection with the school community at Chartiers Houston where, in addition to his ministry activities, he served as equipment manager and team chaplain for the football team led by Coach John Haught. He also provided character development programs in Chartiers-Houston Middle School. He was supportive of other sports and activities. He is beloved by the Chartiers-Houston community even to the present day.

In 1990, he was called to head the youth ministry department of the Kempsville Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach. He retired from full-time ministry in 1997 having dedicated his life to sharing the good news of Jesus Christ with thousands of young people.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his son, Wesley (Marie); and daughter Jodee; and two grandchildren, Daniel and Michael Lammay.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Della Lammay; and brother Alfred J. Lammay Jr.

Wes will be remembered for his love for his family, mentoring many young staff members as they grew in their own ministries, and for the many young people's lives he touched. He has gone to be with his Lord and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends as he begins his new adventure with God.

Arrangements are in the care of Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory Southside Chapel, Virginia Beach. Arrangements are private due to COVID-19 restrictions.