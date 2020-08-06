1/1
Wilbert Delanson Books Jr.
Wilbert Delanson Books Jr., known to his friends as Bix, passed away in New York City Wednesday, January 15, 2020, of heart failure. He was surrounded by friends and family. Bix was born January 25, 1949, in Natrona Heights, to Wilbert D. and Marjorie Books.

Bix was many things, a Marine in Vietnam, a fierce anti-war advocate, a life-long union member, and a lover of life, music and a good time. Every room lit up when he entered. People were constantly drawn to him. He was a natural leader and a loyal friend.

Bix worked different union jobs, in coal mine construction, on river barges, and eventually up on high iron as a member of Ironworkers Local 40 in NYC, his dream job.

The love of his life was his wife, Linda Owens, who died on Thanksgiving, 2013. Bix took care of her until the end.

Bix is survived by his sister, Barbara Porter; brother-in-law George; nephews Scott and Brian Porter; and stepson Sim Owens.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020.
