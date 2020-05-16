Wilbert K. Gregg, 81, of New Eagle, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home.He was born January 20, 1939, in Monongahela, a son of the late William M. and Blanch Nye Gregg.After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1959, Wilbert began working at the former Perchesky Junk Yard in Monongahela and then the former Lee Norse Ingersoll Rand Co. in Charleroi, until their closing.When he was younger Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in Confluence with his son, Bill.Surviving are his son, William M. Gregg of New Eagle; his former wife, Ann W. Staley Gregg of Finleyville; a sister, Ida Mae (Larry) Gregg-Taylor of New Eagle; and 10 nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death were his two brothers, William T. and Elmer Gregg, and three sisters, Mary Gregg-Vasko, La Verna Gregg-Wukovich and Susan Gregg-Huston.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time.Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements.Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2020.