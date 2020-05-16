Wilbert K. Gregg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert K. Gregg, 81, of New Eagle, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in his home.He was born January 20, 1939, in Monongahela, a son of the late William M. and Blanch Nye Gregg.After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1959, Wilbert began working at the former Perchesky Junk Yard in Monongahela and then the former Lee Norse Ingersoll Rand Co. in Charleroi, until their closing.When he was younger Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping in Confluence with his son, Bill.Surviving are his son, William M. Gregg of New Eagle; his former wife, Ann W. Staley Gregg of Finleyville; a sister, Ida Mae (Larry) Gregg-Taylor of New Eagle; and 10 nieces and nephews.Preceding him in death were his two brothers, William T. and Elmer Gregg, and three sisters, Mary Gregg-Vasko, La Verna Gregg-Wukovich and Susan Gregg-Huston.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time.Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, was in charge of arrangements.Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Marra Funeral Home
216 Chess St
Monongahela, PA 15063
(724) 258-6767
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved