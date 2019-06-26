Wilbur A. Ross, 94, of Carmichaels, died Monday, June 24, 2019, in his home, following a lengthy illness.

He was born October 20, 1924, in Cumberland Township, a son of the late Charles H. and Asia V. Barnhart Ross.

He attended Cumberland Township High School and worked for 10 years at the Nemacolin Mine Preparation Plant. Mr. Ross later moved to Alexandria, Va., and worked for the District of Columbia as a horticulturist, having retired in 1989 after 25 years of service. His family moved back home to Carmichaels in 1998.

Mr. Ross was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 6290, attended the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, enjoyed woodworking, was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed traveling with his wife.

On March 11, 1946, he married Ethel Schumaker Ross, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Richard A. Ross and wife Diana and Jerry S. Ross Sr. and wife Linda, both of Carmichaels; a daughter, Deborah Baltier and husband Michael of Tucson, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Jerry S. Ross Jr. and wife Kristy, Kimberly Lawrence and husband Dave, Chylene Loar and husband "Smoke" and Kathy Zacoi; great-grandchildren Austin and Sydnee Loar, Stephen and Emily Zacoi and Alex Lawrence; a special cousin, Barb Aspey and husband Bud; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Calvin Ross, and four sisters, Evelyn Ross, Estella Sharpnack, Bessie Kennedy and Permelia Jensen.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, 104 West South Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.

