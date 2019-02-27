Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilda Barton Ferguson.

Wilda Barton Ferguson, 90, of Finleyville, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late David R. Ferguson and caring sister of Donald E. Barton and the late Walter Barton and Lorraine Evans. Wilda is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and was the great-aunt of nine and great-great-aunt of 14.

She was employed for over 47 years with CONSOL Energy in the payroll department, until her retirement in 1993

Wilda was buried Tuesday, February 26, in Monongahela Cemetery.

