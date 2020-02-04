Wilda Kathleen Rizor, 84, formerly from Claysville and Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Herrin Hospital, Herrin, Illinois.

She was born April 13, 1935, in Claysville, a daughter of Albert and Orpha Pattison of Claysville. Wilda was the mother of two daughters, Sandy Davis ( John Hermans) of Fort Pierce, Fla. and Donna (Joe) Helman of Punxsutawney; a son, Joe (Claudia) of Benton, Ill.; five grandchildren, Amanda and Tommy Helman, Brad Dorsey and Scott and Robb Rizor; six great-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kenzie Rizor, Hayley Rizor and Gunnor Tierney and Jack and Reagan Hall; a sister who survives, Mildred (Don) McAfoose of Worthington.

The funeral service will be in Young's Funeral Home of Claysville with visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., time of service, Thursday, February 6, with burial to follow at the Claysville Cemetery. Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724- 663-7373, youngfhinc.com.