Wilda Mae "Billie" Ramsey, 99, of Washington, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Southminster Place of Presbyterian SeniorCare.

She was born December 9, 1919, in Washington, a daughter of the late Howard L. and Lucy Mae Loar Wilson.

Mrs. Ramsey was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church and was a 1937 graduate of Trinity High School.

She worked as a salesperson for both G.C. Murphy for 8 years and Sears-Roebuck for more than 30 years, retiring from full-time work in 1984. She then returned to Sears on a part-time basis and worked for another 10 years.

She enjoyed gardening, Bible study, bingo and family picnics.

On June 15, 1942, in Washington, she married, Ralph Q. Ramsey, who died July 12, 2001.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly.

Surviving are two sons, Kim and David (Rebecca) Ramsey, both of Washington; two daughters, Cheryl (Greg) Ramsey-Tokar and Carol (Glenn) Young, also of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Linda Ramsey of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, Stephen (Kristen) and Scott (Danielle) Ramsey, Kent (Catharine) Shrontz, Stephanie (Jim) Hartle, Ryan and Adam (Heather) Ramsey, Jeffrey (Alicia), Garret (Leah), and Aaron (Amy) Young; two stepgrandchildren, Shannon (Troy) Redinger and Adam (Leah) Tokar; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sons, Larry Ramsey and Ralph "Dennis" Ramsey, who died in infancy; and two brothers, Roy and Ivan Wilson.

