Wiley Raymond Phillips Sr., 93, of Washington, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born December 28, 1926, in Taylorstown, a son of Joseph F. Phillips Sr. and Laura B. Black Phillips.

During World War II, Mr. Phillips served in the Army in the European Theater from March 27, 1945 until January 8, 1947.

He worked as a chemical analyst at Jessop Steel for 32 years and was a member of American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

On May 24, 1947, he married Ann V. Rankin, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Wiley R. (Nancy) Phillips Jr. of Washington, Trudy Ann (Lou) Mazza of McMurray and Frank (the late Dana) Phillips of Washington; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are brothers Joseph F. Phillips Jr., Harlin Phillips and Charles Phillips; and sisters Virginia Snyder, Ruth Patterson Devers and Mary Gajarsky.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.