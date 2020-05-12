Wilfred J. Cairns
1942 - 2020
Wilfred J. "Bo" Cairns, 77, of McDonald, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital.Bo was born June 15, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Joseph and Teresa Kiefer Cairns.Mr. Cairns was a retired (2003) maintenance worker for First Energy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He will best be remembered for being an all-around handyman for anyone and being a jack-of-all-trades.Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Bokulich Cairns of McDonald; children Melissa (Kevin) Cronin of North Fayette Township, Jeffrey (Autumn) Cairns of Center Township and Chris (Beth) Cairns of North Fayette Township; grandchildren Nathan Cronin and Nolan and Avery Cairns; sister Judy (James) Bischoff of Moon Township; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Mazurek.All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. Interment will be held in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
