Wilhemina Gilotty Mancinelli, 99, of Strabane Woods in Washington, formerly of Monessen, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

She was born July 10, 1920, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Gabrielle "Charles" and Mary Grace Pascuzzi Gilotty. Wilhemina was a lifelong resident of Monessen and a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church. She was an active member of the former St. Cajetan Rosary Altar Society and Christian Mothers.

Wilhemina was an ardent homemaker. She loved to sew and would make beautiful Easter dresses for her daughters. Holidays at home were special because she spent weeks preparing a feast of Italian traditional dishes for the family. Thanks Mom for the wonderful holiday memories you gave us to cherish.

Before her marriage, she worked at J C Penny as a department manager and later in the offices of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation in Monessen.

She married Amerigo Mancinelli May 5, 1946, and they were blessed with almost 52 years of marriage before his death March 10, 1998.

Left to cherish her memory are five daughters, Lorraine Koval and Bernice (John) Bonanno of Washington, Marlene (Gus) McGrew of Monessen, Roz (Rick) Smith of Encinitas, Calif., Joyce (Don) Brunner of Medina, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Vicky (Cary) Posy, Carrie (Jeremy) Richter, Chris Koval, Natalie (Michael) Chaido, Brian (Tiffany) Bonanno, Cory (Stacy) Brunner, Kristen Brunner; a brother, Robert (Inez) Gilotty of Monessen; five great-grandchildren; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Adeline Smith and husband Calvin, Evelyn Gilotty; three brothers and their wives, Jennings (Lillian) Gilotty, Richard (Janet) Gilotty, and Norman (Donna) Gilotty.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, in Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services, 441 Reed Avenue, Monessen. Services will be held Saturday, December 28, beginning with a 9:15 a.m. blessing in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 44 Pennsylvania Boulevard, Monessen. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.

The staff at Strabane Woods provided excellent care and also "365" Hospice personal care and attention.

Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.