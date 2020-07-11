1/
Willard Allen Godfrey
1922 - 2020
Willard Allen Godfrey Sr., 98, of Stockdale, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in Hallsworth House. A son of the late Frances Godfrey Lucy and stepson of the late Joseph Lucy, he was born in Eldora February 24, 1922.

Formerly of Belle Vernon, Willard had been a resident of Stockdale for the last 50 years. He had been employed as a steelworker and roller operator at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Plant.

Willard was very proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II on the U.S.S. Pasadena (CL65) as a coxswain. He was a lifetime member of the Bentleyville American Legion and was extremely devoted to his wife and family.

He is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Willard Jr. and Barbara Godfrey of Belle Vernon; a daughter and son in-law, Margaret and Walter Pigeon of Monessen; five grandchildren, Dr. John (Melissa) Godfrey, Kelly (John) Luzanski, Elizabeth Timmons, Cheryl (Edwin) Swarmer and Cindy Danilchak; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Willard was welcomed in heaven by his beloved wife of 78 years, Elizabeth Jean Godfrey (March 8, 2018); a son, Richard Godfrey (1971); and a grandchild, Margaret Ann Laird (2015). Williard was also the last remaining of his siblings, Robert Godfrey, George Lucy, Herbert Lucy, Frances Macosko, Margaret Erdely and Althea Snyder.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a funeral service, with Chaplain Donna Schmoyer officiating, Monday, July 13, in Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Face masks are required in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
JUL
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Belle Vernon
700 Broad Avenue
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
724-929-5300
