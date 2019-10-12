Willard D. Harris, of West Alexander, lost his battle with cancer and other medical issues Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 62. He was surrounded by his family in his final moments.

Born July 14, 1957, to Norma Jean Knight and the late Wade Harris, he was a 1977 graduate of McGuffey High School.

On July 12, 1977, he married the late Pamela S. Harris. He worked for Claysville Borough, Sprowl's Hardware and later started Harris Small Engine Repair. In his final years, he spent time with family and his animals.

In addition to his wife Pamela, he is preceded in death by his father, Wade.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are three children, Norma Harris (Curtis) and Willard D. Harris Jr., both of West Alexander, and Joanie Golden (Andrew) of Virginia; four grandchildren, Joselyn Harris, Jonathan Todd, Judith Todd and Curtis Helsley Jr.; four brothers, Joe (Connie) Harris and Randy Harris, both of Indiana, and Chris Harris and Kenneth (Melissa) Harris, both of West Virginia; three sisters, Esty DeVaughn (Dave) and Patty Taylor (Buddy), both of West Virginia, and Barbara Sanney of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no visitation and services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.