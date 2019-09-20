Willard R. Main, 75 of Washington, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Hawthorne Woods.

He was born January 8, 1944, in Washington, the son of the late Russell Oscar Main and Marie Elizabeth Ashbrook Kennedy Main.

Willard was a graduate of East Washington High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, where he received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

He worked at Z&L Lumber and Lorenzi Lumber and retired from Weirton Lumber.

Willard was a member of Claysville Masonic Lodge #47.

He enjoyed tractor pulls and loved his Boston Terrier, Lulu.

Surviving are his son, Willard R. (Francine) Main Jr. of Toms River, N.J.; daughter, Christine (Wesley) Briant of Washington; brother Robert (Verna) Main of Hickory; and three grandchildren, Marli Main, Wesley Briant Jr. and Maegan Briant.

Deceased are brother Russell Lewis Main and sister Florence Dolman.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Monday, September 23, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Claysville Cemetery.

A Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded by Claysville American Legion Hunt-Kennedy Post 639.

